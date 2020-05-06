[Editor’s note: “After 70% Rebound, It’s Time to Ditch Chevron Stock” was originally published April 6. It has since been updated to reflect the most relevant information available.]

What’s next for Chevron (NYSE: CVX )? Like its major oil company peers, Chevron stock has been hammered thanks to record low energy prices, and, of course, weakened demand due to the novel coronavirus.

But, as shares have rebounded about 70% from their 52-week low ($51.60 per share), is the stock a buy at today’s prices?

It all depends. If the current headwinds subside sooner than predicted, shares could head continue heading back to past highs (around $120 per share). On the other hand, if weakened demand means oil stays far below $50 per barrel, expect shares to drip from their current price level (between $85-$90 per share).

With this in mind, it doesn’t look promising to buy CVX at today’s prices. Why buy now, if you could wait for shares to fall back to below $60 per share?

As the macro outlook remains terrible for the energy sector, it may be time to sell. A bird in one hand is worth two in the bush. If you bought when shares were near their lows, take the money and run! Low Energy Prices and Chevron Stock The Saudi-Russian oil price war lit the spark. But it’s the pandemic helping to keep oil prices low. As InvestorPlace’s Josh Enomoto wrote April 22, it’s demand, not supply, that’s bad news for Chevron. Many factors at play will hurt demand going forward. With social distancing, car usage has plummeted. But that doesn’t mean energy prices will necessary pick up once Americans working from home head back to the office. A weakened economy could linger on long after the outbreak ends. Considering it’s debatable whether we’ll see a V-shaped (sudden), or a U-shaped (slower) recovery, don’t expect things to bounce back to 100% within a few months. What does that mean for oil? Expect low prices to continue. As it stands now, oil trades before $20 per barrel. But that’s even below the breakeven price of Chevron’s more profitable operations. In short, expect the company to continue playing defense until energy prices bounce back.

Dividend and Valuation