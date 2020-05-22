Welcome

Sign out Have a question? We're here to help
Sign in
Sign out

Copyright © 2020 InvestorPlace Media, LLC. All rights reserved. 9201 Corporate Blvd, Rockville, MD 20850.

Louis Navellier’s Accelerated Income Project

Louis Navellier just unveiled a bold new breakthrough that could send thousands of extra dollars of income flowing into your accounts… consistently for the next 30 years.

Full Details Here
Home / Stock Picks / Hot Stocks / Coty News: COTY Stock Shines 13% Brighter on Kylie Skin Launch in Europe

Coty News: COTY Stock Shines 13% Brighter on Kylie Skin Launch in Europe

The products are launching in 25 countries

By William White, InvestorPlace Writer May 22, 2020, 2:55 pm EDT

Coty (NYSE:COTY) is in the news Friday after the launch of Kylie Skin beauty products in Europe sends its stock higher.

Coty News: COTY Stock Shines 13% Brighter on Kylie Skin Launch in Europe
Source: Konektus Photo / Shutterstock.com

Douglas, a European retailer of beauty products, will be carrying the Kylie Skin products at its stores. This has the chain offering the products at 2,000 locations across 25 countries.

A Coty news release reveals that Douglas will carry the six following products from the Kylie Skin line.

  • Foaming Face Wash
  • Walnut Face Scrub
  • Face Moisturizer
  • Eye Cream
  • Vanilla Milk Toner
  • Vitamin C Serum

Simona Cattaneo, president of Luxury Brands at Coty, said this about the news.

“We have started to build a strong foundation to support our strategic partnership with Kylie Jenner. The launch of Kylie Skin in Europe is a next step as we accelerate the integration and build Kylie Jenner’s beauty businesses into a global powerhouse brand.”

The launch of Kylie Skin in Europe comes one year after its release in the U.S. The skincare product line is the creation of celebrity Kylie Jenner. Jenner currently has more than 250 million followers on social media. That gives her a large reach to advertise the brand and has seen the products perform well in the U.S.

Jenner said this about the European launch.

“So many of my fans have been asking me to make my skincare available in Europe, and I’m so happy that they’ll now be able to make my favorite products a part of their daily lives, too.”

COTY stock was up 12.6% as of Friday afternoon.

Compare Brokers

Article printed from InvestorPlace Media, https://investorplace.com/2020/05/kylie-skin-coty-news-sends-stock-soaring/.

©2020 InvestorPlace Media, LLC

Subscriber Sign in

Having trouble logging in?

Not Yet a Premium Subscriber?