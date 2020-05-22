Coty News: COTY Stock Shines 13% Brighter on Kylie Skin Launch in Europe

Coty (NYSE: COTY ) is in the news Friday after the launch of Kylie Skin beauty products in Europe sends its stock higher.

Douglas, a European retailer of beauty products, will be carrying the Kylie Skin products at its stores. This has the chain offering the products at 2,000 locations across 25 countries.

A Coty news release reveals that Douglas will carry the six following products from the Kylie Skin line.

Foaming Face Wash

Walnut Face Scrub

Face Moisturizer

Eye Cream

Vanilla Milk Toner

Vitamin C Serum

Simona Cattaneo, president of Luxury Brands at Coty, said this about the news.

“We have started to build a strong foundation to support our strategic partnership with Kylie Jenner. The launch of Kylie Skin in Europe is a next step as we accelerate the integration and build Kylie Jenner’s beauty businesses into a global powerhouse brand.”

The launch of Kylie Skin in Europe comes one year after its release in the U.S. The skincare product line is the creation of celebrity Kylie Jenner. Jenner currently has more than 250 million followers on social media. That gives her a large reach to advertise the brand and has seen the products perform well in the U.S.

Jenner said this about the European launch.

“So many of my fans have been asking me to make my skincare available in Europe, and I’m so happy that they’ll now be able to make my favorite products a part of their daily lives, too.”

COTY stock was up 12.6% as of Friday afternoon.