Realty Income Earnings: O Stock Jumps 3% on Q1 Revenue Beat

Realty Income (NYSE: O ) earnings for first quarter of 2020 have O stock up after-hours Monday. This is despite its diluted earnings per share (EPS) of 44 cents missing Wall Street’s estimate of 45 cents. Luckily, the real estate investment company’s revenue of $414.34 million is better than analysts’ estimates of $409.74 million.

Source: Pavel Kapysh / Shutterstock.com

Let’s take a more in-depth look at the most recent Realty Income earnings report below.

Diluted per-share earnings are up 18.9% from 37 cents during the same time last year.

Revenue comes in 16.9% higher than the $354.37 million reported in the first quarter of 2019.

The Realty Income earnings report also has it bringing in a net income of $147.14 million.

That’s a 32.6% jump compared to the company’s net income of $111.23 million in the same period of the year prior.

Sumit Roy, president and CEO fo Realty Income, said this about the Q1 earnings:

“We continued the positive momentum into a strong first quarter of 2020, investing $486 million in property acquisitions and ending the quarter well-positioned with a modest net debt to EBITDAre ratio of 5.0x and a fixed charge coverage ratio of 5.5x, which represents an all-time high.”

Realty Income doesn’t include guidance for 2020 in the current earnings report. It withdrew its outlook in early April due to the novel coronavirus. Many other companies are doing the same as the pandemic causes problems for the economy.

Realty Income will be going over the results in a conference call on Tuesday at 2:30 p.m. Eastern Time.

O stock was up 2.9% after-hours Monday.

As of this writing, William White did not hold a position in any of the aforementioned securities.