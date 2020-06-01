Coty News: COTY Stock Shoots 20% Higher on Turnaround Plans

Coty (NYSE: COTY ) is in the news Monday after announcing a transformation plan for its business boosted its stock higher.

Source: Konektus Photo / Shutterstock.com

Here’s what COTY shareholders need to know about the turnaround plans.

Coty is entering into a transaction agreement with KKR for its Professional and Retail Hair business.

That includes its Wella, Clairol, OPI, and ghd brands.

This agreement values the business at $4.3 billion.

The business will operate as a separate entity from Coty.

KKR will hold a 60% stake in the business, while Coty will own the remaining 40%.

The deal is set to close within the next six to nine months.

To go along with this, KKR is investing $1 billion in Coty through convertible preferred shares.

The company says the benefit of this is simplifying its portfolio and allowing it to better focus on its Prestige and Mass Beauty businesses.

Coty notes that it expects this to result in “strong financial improvement at Coty through FY23.”

The transformation plan news from Coty also includes changes to its leadership team.

This has current chairman Peter Harf taking over as the CEO of the company.

It’s also creating an Executive Committee made up of three people.

The three people making up the committee are Harf, COO and CFO Pierre-André Terisse, as well as its new chief transformation officer Gordon von Bretten.

This group will allow for it to make quicker decisions.

The company also notes that it will make it more clear who is accountable for the company’s decisions.

COTY stock was up 20.2% as of Monday afternoon.

As of this writing, William White did not hold a position in any of the aforementioned securities.