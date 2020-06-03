Not every trader is familiar with Remark Holdings (NASDAQ: MARK ) as it doesn’t have the pedigree of, say, a FAANG stock. Still, if you’re interested in the artificial intelligence, or AI, space, this company is worth checking out.

Source: Shutterstock

What you’ll find is a company with an interesting portfolio of AI-enhanced assets. And as far as the stock price is concerned, you’ll find plenty of movement. If you can’t handle volatility, MARK stock probably isn’t for you.

Additionally, you’ll discover that Remark is now back on a very well-known exchange. That makes it more legitimate in the eyes of the investing community. Still, this stock won’t appeal to everyone, so let’s do some fact-finding and see if this one is worth watching.

Back on the ‘Daq

Tech-focused traders generally regard the Nasdaq as one of the world’s most important exchanges. Not every publicly traded company can list its stock on the Nasdaq, as the exchange has certain rules that must be followed.

Stocks that fail to comply with those rules can get kicked off of the Nasdaq. That’s akin to a demotion and can cause a stock, and hence the company it represents, to lose legitimacy in the eyes of some traders.

On November 20 of last year, the share price of MARK stock had been under $1 for long enough to get it delisted from the Nasdaq exchange. Remark Holdings explained the background of this unfortunate event, explaining that i had “failed to maintain a minimum bid price of $1.00 over the previous 30 consecutive business days.”

Moreover, in December the stock “failed to maintain a minimum market value of listed securities of $35,000,000 over the previous 30 consecutive business days.”

Thankfully, MARK stock didn’t have to stay in the doghouse for too long. It was back on the Nasdaq by the end of last month. Evidently, the stock reclaimed and maintained a $1 bid price and a $35,000,000 market value for the required period of time.

The relisting took a huge weight off of the company’s and the shareholders’ shoulders. Now Remark Holdings can, in the words of Chairman and CEO Kai-Shing Tao, “remain focused on driving growth in our core business to create shareholder value.”

Using AI to Solve Problems

But what exactly is Remark Holdings’ “core business”? In a nutshell, the company is focused on AI-enhanced solutions. And with the Covid-19 outbreak creating so many problems, businesses ought to seriously consider leveraging the power of AI.

For example, one of Remark Holdings’ portfolio companies is known as Sharecare. Co-founded by none other than television’s Dr. Mehmet Oz (you probably just know him as “Dr. Oz”), Sharecare is basically an AI-powered, app-based healthcare platform.

Users can find information, doctors, prescriptions, and much more using the Sharecare app. Basically, it empowers patients and doctors by making potentially lifesaving information more accessible.

This sharing of critical information makes Remark Holdings not only Nasdaq-compliant, but also Covid-compliant. Plus, the company recently started shipping an array of AI-enhanced thermal products in the U.S. and Japan. These include “Thermal Kits, Thermal Pads, and Thermal Helmets.”

How are thermal products relevant during the Covid-19 pandemic? Remark Holdings provides a concise explanation:

“The COVID-19 pandemic brought awareness to the United States of the importance of using thermal-detection technology as a first-level screening tool to prevent the spread of contagious diseases in locations and situations where people gather in large groups.”

And so, the company’s rollout of AI-augmented Covid-19 screening products could potentially save lives. Thus, the Sharecare app and the thermal products will undoubtedly enhance Remark Holdings’ relevance in this time of critical need.

The Takeaway on MARK Stock

The fact that Remark was relisted on the Nasdaq exchange isn’t the only reason to own the shares. It certainly helps the bull case on the stock, though. Besides, Remark Holdings’ AI-infused response to the Covid-19 crisis is timely and should enable the company to report strong results going forward.