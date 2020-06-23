Starbucks Summer Menu Includes Impossible Breakfast Sandwich

Starbucks (NASDAQ: SBUX ) has announced its new summer menu and it’s adding the Impossible Breakfast Sandwich to the list.

The Impossible Breakfast Sandwich features a sausage patty made from plants. It also comes with egg and cheddar cheese between an artisanal ciabatta bun. The company notes that the new menu item offers hungry customers 22 grams of protein.

Starbucks adopting a new menu item feature plant-based protein comes as no surprise. The offerings have been making their way to more locations recently and are becoming more common. Impossible rival Beyond Meat (NASDAQ: BYND ) recently announced a new pack of plant-based burgers coming to retailers this summer.

This isn’t the only item coming to the Starbucks summer menu. Its other offerings include Cold Brew with Cinnamon Almondmilk Foam and Cold Brew with Dark Cocoa Almondmilk Foam. These new additions don’t include dairy, which makes them perfect for vegan customers.

So when exactly can Starbucks customers look forward to the new summer menu? Lucky for them, the coffee chain isn’t planning to offer these items in the next couple of weeks. Instead, the new menu goes into effect today!

Starbucks also notes that the new menu items for summer are easy to order through its rewards app. Customers that join the program will also earn a free drink after their first purchase as a Starbucks Rewards member.

