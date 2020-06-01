Top 10 Unicorn Startups to Watch in 2020

Despite a rough start to 2020 with the novel coronavirus, civil unrest in the wake of police brutality, rampant unemployment and bankruptcies, there are still unicorn startups worth watching this year.

A unicorn startup is any privately held company with a valuation of more than $1 billion. There are plenty of companies that fall into this category, and some have values well above the $1-billion requirement.

Unicorns include many different types of businesses in myriad industries. Luckily, CB Insights has a great list that keeps tracks of the more than 460 unicorn startups out there.

Let’s check out some of the top startups to keep an eye on in 2020 in the following gallery:

Unicorn Startups to Watch — Toutiao

Toutiao is an AI company out of China with a valuation of $75 billion. It has a focus on providing users with content based on their interests. Investors include Sequoia Capital China, SIG Asia Investments, Sina Weibo and Softbank Group.

Unicorn Startups to Watch — Didi Chuxing

Didi Chuxing is another Chinese company, but it works in the auto and transportation industry. Its valuation is sitting at $56 billion and investors include Matrix Partners, Tiger Global Management and Softbank Corp.

Unicorn Startups to Watch — Stripe

Stripe is a U.S. company with a valuation of $36 billion. It operates in the fintech industry and investors include Khosla Ventures, LowercaseCapital and capitalG.

Unicorn Startups to Watch — SpaceX

SpaceX is a U.S. startup from Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA ) co-founder and CEO Elon Musk. It has a valuation of $33.3 billion and investors include Founders Fund, Draper Fisher Jurvetson and Rothenberg Ventures.

Unicorn Startups to Watch — Airbnb

Airbnb is a U.S. startup in the travel industry. It has a value of $18 billion and its investors include General Catalyst Partners, Andreessen Horowitz and ENIAC Ventures.

Unicorn Startups to Watch — Kuaishou

Kuaishou is a Chinese mobile and telecommunications company with a valuation of $18 billion. Its investors include Morningside Venture Capital, Sequoia Capital and Baidu.

Unicorn Startups to Watch — One97 Communications

One97 Communications is a fintech company based out of India with a valuation of $16 billion. Among its investors are Intel Capital, Sapphire Ventures and Alibaba Group.

Unicorn Startups to Watch — Epic Games

Epic Games is a U.S. video game company with a valuation of $15 billion. Its investors include Tencent Holdings, KKR and Smash Ventures.

Unicorn Startups to Watch — DJI Innovations

Chinese hardware company DJI Innovations has a valuation of $15 billion. Its investors include Accel Partners and Sequoia Capital.

Unicorn Startups to Watch — Grab

Grab is a food transportation and delivery startup based out of Singapore with a valuation of $14.3 billion. Among its investors are GGV Capital, Vertex Venture Holdings and Softbank Group.