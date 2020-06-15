United Airlines May Be a Short-Term Trade — But Not a Buy

United Airlines (NASDAQ: UAL ) saw its share price close 19% higher on Friday, as new data showed higher passenger traffic in American airports. Hope springs eternal that the worst of the pandemic is behind us. But after the rally, UAL stock is still down nearly two thirds from its 52-week highs.

Source: NextNewMedia / Shutterstock.com

It’s not uncommon to see a stock move 19% immediately following an earnings release. But when you see a move like that on a relatively light news day, it generally means one thing: short covering.

Short sellers profit by betting against stocks. But in order to do that, they first have to borrow them. They borrow shares they don’t own in order to sell them, promising to buy them back and return them later. If the stock falls, as they hope, they can buy back (or cover) the shares at a cheaper price, repay the owner and pocket the difference.

But when the trade goes the wrong way on them and the shares rise in value, the short seller has to buy back the shares at a higher price. This can lead to a short squeeze. The short sellers essentially trip over themselves trying to buy back the stock before it goes even higher. This sudden increase in buying sends the shares higher still, which in turn forces more short sellers to cover. It’s essentially a market meltdown in reverse.

Is that what happened this week to UAL stock and the rest of the airline sector?

I think it’s likely. But as a practical matter, what does this actually mean?

To start, it means that UAL stock could be an interesting buy, as least as a short-term trade. Given the amount of bearishness baked into this stock, it wouldn’t take much to send the shares another 20% to 30% higher. That’s perfectly normal for stocks that have been beaten and left for dead like this.

UAL Stock Is By No Means a Sure Thing

You’ll want to be careful, however. When Warren Buffett unceremoniously dumps a stock and says that owning it was “a mistake,” you should take that seriously.

Yes, passenger numbers are looking better than they did several weeks ago. But the business model of the entire airline industry for the past decade has centered around cramming more people into fewer planes to offer cheap, budget flights. That’s not an option right now in the era of social distancing.

The Covid-19 scare will end one way or another. Either a vaccine will come available, we’ll hit herd immunity or we’ll simply learn to live with the risks. But however this goes, we won’t be socially distancing forever. I get that.

But social distancing in some form or another will likely persist for months. And even if the virus were to magically disappear tomorrow, you still have the economic fallout of a nasty recession to contend with. Passenger numbers may not return to pre-Covid-19 levels for several years.

This year, United’s revenues are projected to drop to levels last seen in 2000. By 2023, the analyst consensus is that revenues will rebound to roughly 2012 levels. Analyst estimates are nothing more than an educated guess, of course. But it’s reasonable to assume that the path forward will be difficult even under a best-case scenario.

Yet amazingly, UAL stock isn’t actually all that cheap, at least relative to previous major bottoms. The price/sales ratio is sitting at 2012 levels and significantly above the levels seen near the 2009 bear-market lows.

So, is UAL stock worth a gamble?

Maybe. I think it’s reasonable to trade it for a short-term move. But there’s still far too much uncertainty to make United a long-term investment. Even with the federal bailout money, bankruptcy can’t be ruled out. Macroaxis estimates its probability of bankruptcy at 43%. But this is based on backward-looking data, such as the Altman Z-Score and Piotrosky F-Score. I’d say a sober, forward-looking assessment would put that number significantly higher.

Even if United avoids an outright bankruptcy, there is a real likelihood that the government will demand an equity stake in any expanded bailouts, which would dilute current shareholders.

So, again. UAL stock might make a nice short-term trade. But it’s a risky long-term hold.

Charles Lewis Sizemore, CFA is the principal of Sizemore Capital Management. As of this writing, he did not hold a position in any of the aforementioned securities.