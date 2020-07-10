Bill Ackman Could Be Interested in This Particular Unicorn

Billionaire Bill Ackman may invest in SoFi stock.

In June, Bill Ackman’s investment firm filed IPO paperwork with the Securities and Exchange Commission to sell as much as $6.5 billion of stock in Pershing Square Tontine Holdings. The latter firm is a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) that intends to acquire a large, privately held company.

While there are several exciting candidates, I’m specifically interested in whether Ackman should invest in Social Finance Inc., the fintech whose goal is to help people reach financial independence.

Ackman doesn’t need any help in this department, but many people do. As a result, SoFi is an attractive takeover target. The question is whether he’ll make a play for the California business.

In an SEC filing, Pershing Square said:

“Over the past decade, numerous high-quality, venture-backed businesses have achieved significant scale, market share, competitive dominance and cash flow—we call these companies ‘Mature Unicorns.’

“Many of these companies have chosen to remain private, as there has been, until recently, limited pressure from their investors for liquidity, and large amounts of growth capital available from investors, mutual funds and hedge funds.”

At the end of the day, Pershing Square is looking to acquire a company that’s big enough to be included in the S&P 500.

Is SoFi such a company? I believe it is. Here’s why.

Many Might Be Unfamiliar With SoFi

SoFi’s first business, launched in May 2012, was helping professionals refinance their student loans. Since then, SoFi has gone on to provide mortgages, personal loans, employee benefits, small business financing, ETFs, investing products, cash management services, etc.

Originally designed as a company geared toward law school and business school grads, it has recently moved to a more inclusive business model for people whose first job doesn’t pay $200,000 per year.

As Fortune recently reported, SoFi’s CEO, Anthony Noto, in an effort to help the company survive, changed its focus to the mass market. Noto was hired away from Twitter (NYSE: TWTR ) in 2018 to fix a laundry list of problems at SoFi, including a sexual harassment scandal involving former CEO and SoFi co-founder, Mike Cagney, who stepped down in September 2017.

As Cagney told Fortune, he left the company in relatively decent shape.

“I’m proud of what we built and accomplished at SoFi, a $4.3B profitable financial services company in 6 years, but we also made some mistakes along the way. We’re hopeful that Anthony can steward the company to an even greater outcome,” Cagney stated about his departure.

Others don’t see Cagney’s tenure quite as positively. They suggest that, if not for some of Noto’s moves to right the ship, SoFi wouldn’t be in a position to be able to pay $400 million to put its name on a new football stadium in Los Angeles.

Does SoFi Need Ackman to Invest in SoFi Stock?

The company currently has $2.2 billion of available capital and is valued at $4.2 billion. Noto’s goal is to make all of the company’s products profitable. If he’s able to do that, SoFi will be profitable overall.

Ackman’s SPAC is looking to buy a mature unicorn. SoFi meets this criterion. Unfortunately, the fact that Pershing Square Tontine Holdings desires a company with “a proven track record of growth and profitability,” two things that SoFi doesn’t have, could prevent Pershing from buying the fintech company

SoFi recently paid $1.2 billion for Galileo Financial Technologies, a banking and payments as a service platform.

“We have been successful in debit and payments. SoFi has been a very successful consumer-facing lender,” Galileo founder Clay Wilkes told Tearsheet in June.

“The thesis under which we did the combination is taking the SoFi product, wrapping our enterprise-grade APIs around it, and making it available to our clients and their consumers beyond that. For me, that’s exciting. The SoFi acquisition is an accelerant.”

Noto believes the acquisition ramps up SoFi’s level of fintech innovation. On the surface, it appears to be a win/win deal.

Should Bill Ackman invest in SoFi stock? He should definitely kick its tires.

