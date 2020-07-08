Brooks Brothers Bankruptcy: 9 Things to Know About the Iconic Retailer’s Plans

Brooks Brothers is going through bankruptcy as the luxury clothing retailer continues to search for a buyer.

Source: Tang Yan Song / Shutterstock.com

Here’s what to know about the Brooks Brothers bankruptcy.

The novel coronavirus pandemic has put an additional financial strain on the company.

As a result, the company has been looking to reorganize its business.

This includes plans to close 51 locations in the U.S.

However, the company was already having problems before the pandemic began.

It started a sale process last year and has been searching for a buyer.

While there have been a few bites, reports say the buyers aren’t interested in the retailer with its current number of locations.

It’s possible the closures could result in a buyer finally taking a plunge and picking up the company.

The company plans to continue normal operations throughout the bankruptcy process.

It’s already obtained $75 million in debtor-in-possession financing that will allow it to do so.

The coronavirus pandemic has had a strong effect on retailers. Many were already struggling as customers turn online for their shopping needs and Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN ) dominates that space.

These combined factors have resulted in more than a few companies filing for bankruptcy recently. Among these are Lucky Brand, which filed for bankruptcy on Monday. GNC (NYSE: GNC ) also filed for bankruptcy recently and is looking to restructure its business. JCPenney (OTCMKTS: JCPNQ ) filed for bankruptcy as well but has kept its stock trading outside of the New York Stock Exchange.

As of this writing, William White did not hold a position in any of the aforementioned securities.