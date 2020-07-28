Delta Stock Is Still a Promising Play

Delta Air Lines (NYSE: DAL ) stock is feeling the pinch once again after a couple of great months.

After nearly doubling in value between mid-May and June 8, the shares are once again trading for under $30. DAL stock remains attractively valued at an enterprise value-to-sales ratio of 1.1 times.

A lot of the pessimism towards DAL stock has to do with its latest earnings and air traffic volumes, which are taking a long time to recover from the novel-coronavirus pandemic. Critics are also skeptical of the viability of the airline industry in general.

The U.S. government has coughed up some serious dough to make sure these airlines can meet their payrolls. Many are wondering if the airlines can continue to pay all of their employees for a considerable amount of time, since we don’t know when a Covid-19 vaccine will become commercially available.

The fundamentals of every airlines are different. There are certain systematic risks, such as Covid-19, that are affecting all airlines, but every company has its own set of issues.

I believe that Delta still has an excellent balance sheet, and it has streamlined its operations in order to become leaner. Delta’s second-quarter results underline the fact that it will be a long, hard slog for the airlines. But it has several positive attributes as well, which we should not overlook.

The legacy carrier has ample liquidity to ride out this crisis, and its cash-burn rate is dropping with each passing month. Once the federal government’s aid expires in October, Delta will have even greater flexibility to cut its costs. Considering all these positives, I still feel DAL stock is a buy, and its shares are trading at an attractive entry point.

Delta’s Overtly Conservative Approach Is Weighing on DAL Stock

It seems strange that Delta’s management can even entertain the thought of tapping the debt markets once again. As of March 30, the carrier was sitting on $15.7 billion of liquidity. It has more than ample cash to survive this crisis.

The company initially forecast a cash-burn rate of $30 million per day for June. In reality, the figure came in at $27 million, and Delta believes it will no longer be burning any cash at the end of 2020. Considering taking out more debt seems to be unwarranted, in my opinion, since the company’s interest costs are already high

Management’s decision to assemble such a huge war chest is understandable. Demand for flights is returning sluggishly, so every company wants to make sure it has enough funds until the end of this crisis.

But Delta’s management should make sure that the airlines pares down debt in the forthcoming quarters. Its earnings per share came in at $7.30 in 2019. Delta’s EPS will not return to that level for awhile, considering its sluggish sales. But the company’s high-interest costs will also weigh down its bottom line substantially.

Trimming Costs

One of Delta’s most significant bright points has to be the substantial cost-reduction program initiated by the company’s management. Older jets and smaller planes were retired ahead of schedule, inevitably enabling considerable cost savings.

In Q2, the company retired its fleet of MD-88s and MD-90s. Delta was supposed to retire these aircraft in 2020 and 2022, respectively. The legacy carrier will also retire its 18 widebody Boeing 777s by the end of the year.

I believe the streamlining of its operations is crucial to its future. A consolidated fleet will lead to lower maintenance costs, better productivity, and more fuel-efficient jets.

The Bottom Line

Airlines and cruise lines are perhaps the two sectors most affected by Covid-19. Due to the nature of these companies, investors are still squeamish about parking their capital in them. But it’s unfair to punish companies that have solid fundamentals.

Considering certain initiatives Delta’s management has taken, I believe the company’s stock price presents an attractive entry point that may not be available for a lot longer. The shares remain a buy, but its management has to rid itself of its overtly cautious attitude for the stock to rise further.