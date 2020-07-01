ESG is an acronym that stands for Environmental, Social & Governance.

It describes companies and investment styles that comply with the widely applied goals and stipulations of the three general areas of management.

Environmental means greater use or production of renewable or cleaner energy along with less impact in waste and materials use.

This isn’t a drag on companies like energy and utility companies because they drive more growth and income from renewable and cleaner energy production.

Social concerns incorporate practices involving more stakeholders in corporate decisions. It means that companies are more aware of their impacts on communities as well as consumers.

It can be a grab bag for lots of other causes, but at its core, social responsibility should result in more favorable views of companies and treatments by governments and customers.

Governance includes better recognition of shareholders’ rights.

This means independent boards of directors, more transparency in executive compensation and greater disclosure of company activities and financial conditions.

I’ve always supported these principles including separate CEO and Chairman of the Board positions as well as greater disclosure throughout the year, with less reliance on the very small print in the footnotes.

Not a Loser

You might think that by imposing additional ESG rules and standards, these companies would be laggards in the stock market.

Nope. If you look at the S&P ESG Index compared to the S&P 500 Index over the trailing three years, you’ll see that ESG outperformed the general market.

S&P ESG & S&P 500 Indexes Total Returns — Source: Bloomberg Finance, L.P.

But like so many things these days, ESG investing has become polarized. This has led to the US Department of Labor proposing a rule change under the Employee Retirement Income Security Act of 1974 (ERISA), which governs pension and retirement accounts run for the benefit of US company and organization employees and retirees.

The proposal would restrict companies and fund managers from investing with any restrictions on investment that might deviate from prudent performance.

But this is really unnecessary. ESG investing is quite lucrative. Now, ESG can be a bit squishy in interpretation, but there’s plenty to like as an investor right now.

In addition, there is a surge underway by beneficiaries of pensions and endowments to force fund managers to follow ESG. This is bringing more and more capital into ESG stocks and related funds, adding to potential returns.