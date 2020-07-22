Welcome

Sign out Have a question? We're here to help
Sign in
Sign out

Copyright © 2020 InvestorPlace Media, LLC. All rights reserved. 1125 N. Charles St, Baltimore, MD 21201.

Introducing: Stefanie Kammerman, Legendary Dark Pool Trader.

For the 1st time ever, a former financial insider is stepping forward to show you how to spot Wall Street’s “hidden” trades before they move the market… helping you see 330%... 700%... even 1,900% gains in days, even hours.

Get Full Details Here
Home / Stock Picks / Hot Stocks / Microsoft Earnings: MSFT Stock Falls 3% Despite Q4 Beat

Microsoft Earnings: MSFT Stock Falls 3% Despite Q4 Beat

MSFT beat out EPS and revenue estimates

By William White, InvestorPlace Writer Jul 22, 2020, 4:18 pm EDT

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) earnings for the tech company’s fiscal fourth quarter of 2020 have MSFT stock falling after-hours Wednesday. That’s despite its adjusted earnings per share of $1.46 beating out Wall Street’s estimate of $1.37. Its revenue of $38.03 billion also comes in above analysts’ estimates of $36.5 billion.

Microsoft (MSFT) logo on building
Source: The Art of Pics / Shutterstock.com

Here are some additional highlights from the most recent Microsoft earnings report.

  • Adjusted per-share earnings are up 7% from $1.37 in the same period of the year prior.
  • Revenue for the quarter comes in 13% higher than the $33.71 billion reported in fiscal Q4 2019.
  • Operating income of $13.41 billion is an 8% increase year-over-year from $12.41 billion.
  • The Microsoft earnings report also has it bringing in a net income of $11.2 billion.
  • That’s a 15% drop compared to its net income of $13.19 billion from the same time last year.

Compare Brokers

Amy Hood, executive vice president and CFO of Microsoft, said this in the earnings report.

“Our commercial cloud surpassed $50 billion in annual revenue for the first time this year. And this quarter our Commercial bookings were better than expected, growing 12% year-over-year. As we drive growth across the company, we remain committed to investing in long-term strategic opportunities.”

Microsoft will discuss its outlook for fiscal 2021 in its upcoming conference call. The call will take place at 5:30 p.m. Eastern Time today. Investors can listen in via a webcast on the company’s website.

MSFT stock was down 2.9% as of Wednesday afternoon.

As of this writing, William White did not hold a position in any of the aforementioned securities.

Article printed from InvestorPlace Media, https://investorplace.com/2020/07/microsoft-earnings-drop-msft-stock/.

©2020 InvestorPlace Media, LLC

Subscriber Sign in

Having trouble logging in?

Not Yet a Premium Subscriber?