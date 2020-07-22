Microsoft Earnings: MSFT Stock Falls 3% Despite Q4 Beat

Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT ) earnings for the tech company’s fiscal fourth quarter of 2020 have MSFT stock falling after-hours Wednesday. That’s despite its adjusted earnings per share of $1.46 beating out Wall Street’s estimate of $1.37. Its revenue of $38.03 billion also comes in above analysts’ estimates of $36.5 billion.

Here are some additional highlights from the most recent Microsoft earnings report.

Adjusted per-share earnings are up 7% from $1.37 in the same period of the year prior.

Revenue for the quarter comes in 13% higher than the $33.71 billion reported in fiscal Q4 2019.

Operating income of $13.41 billion is an 8% increase year-over-year from $12.41 billion.

The Microsoft earnings report also has it bringing in a net income of $11.2 billion.

That’s a 15% drop compared to its net income of $13.19 billion from the same time last year.

Amy Hood, executive vice president and CFO of Microsoft, said this in the earnings report.

“Our commercial cloud surpassed $50 billion in annual revenue for the first time this year. And this quarter our Commercial bookings were better than expected, growing 12% year-over-year. As we drive growth across the company, we remain committed to investing in long-term strategic opportunities.”

Microsoft will discuss its outlook for fiscal 2021 in its upcoming conference call. The call will take place at 5:30 p.m. Eastern Time today. Investors can listen in via a webcast on the company’s website.

MSFT stock was down 2.9% as of Wednesday afternoon.

