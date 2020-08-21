Baozun Earnings: BZUN Stock Slides 5% on Disappointing Q3 Outlook

Copyright © 2020 InvestorPlace Media, LLC. All rights reserved. 1125 N. Charles St, Baltimore, MD 21201.

BZUN beat out EPS and revenue estimates in Q2

By William White, InvestorPlace Writer Aug 21, 2020, 2:25 pm EDT

Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN) earnings for the Chinese e-commerce brand service company’s second quarter of 2020 have BZUN stock sliding lower on Friday. That’s despite its adjusted earnings per share of 2.43 yuan beating out Wall Street’s estimate of 1.59 yuan. Its revenue of 2.15 billion yuan also comes in above analysts’ estimate of 2.07 billion yuan.

Let’s take a closer look at the most recent Baozun earnings report below.

  • Adjusted per-share earnings are up 73.4% from the 1.41 yuan reported in Q2 2019.
  • Revenue for the quarter climbed 26.3% from 1.7 billion yuan in the same period of the year prior.
  • Operating income of 160.6 million yuan is an 87.2% increase year-over-year from 85.8 million yuan.
  • The Baozun earnings report also includes a net income of 119.8 million yuan.
  • That’s a 78.6% boost compared to the company’s net income of 67.06 million yuan.

Vincent Qiu, chairman and CEO of Baozun, said this in the earnings report.

“Strong recovery in e-commerce, our unique value proposition to brand partners and the tenacity of our team underpinned a solid set of results in the second quarter of 2020, with strong top line growth and remarkably improved profitability.”

Baozun also provides guidance for the third quarter of 2020 in its earnings report. It expects revenue to range from 1.75 billion yuan and 1.8 billion yuan. That doesn’t look good next to Wall Street’s estimate of 1.88 billion yuan for the quarter.

BZUN stock was down 5.1% as of Friday afternoon.

As of this writing, William White did not hold a position in any of the aforementioned securities.

