Blackstone to Buy Takeda Pharmaceutical Consumer Unit

Blackstone (NYSE: BX ) has announced that it will be acquiring Takeda Consumer Healthcare, which is the consumer division of Takeda Pharmaceutical (NYSE: TAK ).

Source: Roman Tiraspolsky / Shutterstock.com

Blackstone doesn’t reveal any of the financial details of the deal with Takeda Pharmaceutical. However, it’s worth noting that this is the company’s second private equity transaction in the Japanese healthcare market. The first was its purchase of Ayumi Pharmaceutical last year.

Blackstone mentions in the news release that its financial advice for the deal comes from Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities. Legal advisors for the acquisition are Simpson Thacher & Bartlett LLP and Anderson Mori & Tomotsune.

Atsuhiko Sakamoto, the head of private equity for Blackstone Japan, said this about the news.

“We are privileged to announce this partnership and invest in the company’s plans to become the leading consumer healthcare business in Japan. TCHC is well-positioned to grow its established brands in Japan and launch new and expanded product offerings. We see tremendous potential for TCHC in Japan and throughout Asia, and we are confident that Blackstone’s global network and expertise in the sector can accelerate TCHC’s growth.”

Takeda Consumer Healthcare is a Japanese company that sells over-the-counter drugs. It’s a leader in this market with Alinamin vitamins and tablets, as well as cold remedy Benza Block, being staples in the country.

BX stock was up slightly and TAK stock was up 2.2% as of Monday afternoon.

As of this writing, William White did not hold a position in any of the aforementioned securities.