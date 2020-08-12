Delta Air Lines Stock Makes Contrarian Sense Now That Others Are Negative

A month ago, I argued that Delta Air Lines (NYSE: DAL ) stock was worth about $45 per share. I’d buy Delta Air Lines if you are a contrarian and do the opposite of others. DAL stock will likely survive in the long run, so average cost into your position.elieve that if you act as a contrarian, and do the opposite of others, you should still be buying DAL stock. In the long run, you will be buying a company that will survive despite the tough times it is going through now.

This is clearly going against the grain. Analysts are getting more pessimistic about airline stocks. For example, Yahoo! Finance just published a transcript of an interview with aviation research firm AOG analyst John Grant. He said that travelers will not return at 2019 levels until 2024. That is is more than three years away.

But the analyst seems to be basing his estimate on trend analysis. For example, he made a point that airline travel seems to have plateaued at 25% to 30% of 2019 travel volumes. The implication is that travelers will only return slowly to airline travel.

That may be the case, but it forgets one key thing: People are emotional. They react to stimuli. Once a vaccine becomes widely available, the fear of travel could easily diminish.

And don’t forget. It only takes a 70% penetration level of vaccine immunization before there is herd immunity. So I believe that within one year after a set of vaccines are widely available, with all the attending positive news, people’s fears will evaporate. You could easily see a spike in travel within one full quarter by the end of next year.

What This Means for Delta Stock

You don’t buy a cyclical stock like Delta Air Lines when there is positive news. By the time you realize that people have started or even will start to return to airline travel, the stock will have already gained.

Therefore, the best time to buy this kind of stock is when all others are negative. That is how contrarians act. I have started buying another airline stock following my own principle. Whenever it drops lower, I buy more of it. So far, I am only slightly below break even.

One reason that airline stocks are reviving recently is hope that Congress will renew the Payroll Protection Program for another six months. Barron’s reported that the fear is that airlines will lay off up to 76,000 people in October. Airlines would be able to borrow more to keep their present employees. This counteracts the fear that the airlines might go under waiting for a vaccine.

That is not exactly the kind of reason that you should invest in airline stocks like Delta. But if the payroll support does come through, it won’t hurt. Delta stock will find a way to survive with or without the payroll loans. Apparently, according to Barron’s Delta has not warned as many employees as other airlines that it might do layoffs after Sept. 30.

What to do with DAL Stock

Analysts still expect deep cuts in the airline’s fundamental costs, including its schedules, employees, airplanes, etc. In fact, the airline stocks that seem to be doing this have seen shares rise.

So, without the extended payroll support, expect that most air carriers, including Delta, will drastically downsize. In the end, even if the vaccine emerges they will have to do this to ensure profitability in the long run. In a sense, it is a normal type of “right-sizing” that most companies outside of this industry have started doing.

But don’t worry about the stock. If you see it falling further, look to take a position. You will likely have to average cost into DAL stock, so don’t go hog wild. These type of contrarian positions will pay off in the long run for most patient value investors.