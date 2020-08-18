Invest in Ollie Gray Stock for the Growing Premium Maternity Wear Market

There is plenty of advice out there for new or expectant moms, ranging from parenting books to the experiences of family and friends. The premium maternity wear market is booming too, and new moms who want to continue to have an active, fashion-conscious and energetic life want both comfortable and practical maternity wear. They also want to be connected with the motherhood community. If you believe in this market, you may want to invest in Ollie Gray stock.

Ollie Gray offers maternity wear and accessories for those moms who want to be strong and active, and it’s running a funding round allowing early investors to get in via equity crowdfunding and private investing.

How do you come up with an idea to start up a new business? In the case of Ollie Gray’s founders, it was a personal story. After the birth of their second child, Kate Rech (co-founder) and Bryce M. Rech (CEO) realized the lack of any fashionable, hands-free pumping bras in the maternity wear market.

Their goal was to create the “best all-in-one pumping, nursing, and maternity bra” without any compromise in areas such as comfort, style and practicality. And this was the reason they created the’s flagship product: the Anywhere Bra.

The Team and the Products

Kate Rech is an attorney, and holds undergraduate degrees in both marketing and Spanish. She was also her class Valedictorian in law school. And Bryce M. Rech is a business owner with a history in real estate, restaurant, and law firm businesses.

For now, the main product of Ollie Gray is the Anywhere Bra, with more products to come. The Anywhere Bra, as its name suggests, is suitable for daily activities ranging from fitness and work to running errands, and allows for breastfeeding or pumping with ease. The materials are carefully selected and provide antimicrobial and moisture-wicking protection, while also focusing on comfort. From adjustable straps to seamless cups, this bra is all about comfort and convenience for mothers.

Prices range from $65 to $68, and you can buy it online, along with other extras such as nourisher lactation bars, a face mask and a breastfeeding t-shirt.

Invest in Ollie Gray Stock for Premium Maternity Wear

Ollie Gray is primarily using a direct-to-consumer (D2C) approach to sell is products. The benefits of choosing a direct-to-customer model are plentiful:

Maintaining higher control over margins and profits.

Gaining access to more targeted customer data and a higher degree of personalization in your product range.

Retaining plenty of freedom for product testing.

However, a D2C business model comes with risks and challenges. The company must undertake all business and selling aspects, such as fulfillment, packaging handling returns and warehousing. It’s a model that requires a lot of dedication and commitment to building your online presence and brand name.

According to a Grand View Research article, “The global maternity wear market size was valued at USD 18.3 billion in 2018 and is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of 4.3% from 2019 to 2025. The market growth is attributed to increasing focus on pregnancy fashion and growing pregnant working women population in developing and emerging countries.”

The global maternity wear market is also set to witness significant growth as well. A report on Market.us mentions that “Тhе glоbаl mаtеrnіtу wеаr mаrkеt іѕ рrојесtеd tо bе UЅ$ 6,358.70 Мn іn 2019 tо rеасh UЅ$ 7,937.80 Мn bу 2028 аt а САGR оf 2.5%.”

Some Company Highlights Show Growth

Although the following numbers are unaudited and are subject to verification, as of June 2018 Ollie Gray reported that it has achieved revenue of more than $1.5 million with over 28,000 units sold — a 55% year-over-year growth from 2018 to 2019.

The company also improved its outreach to potential customers, achieving significant Instagram growth with more than 21 thousand followers.

In addition, influencers including Desiree Siegfried, Aaryn Williams and Laura Clery have worn and featured Olli Gray’s product. There has also been more traditional media coverage in magazines such as PEOPLE, Women’s Day and Popsugar.

How to Invest in Ollie Gray Stock

There is an active Series A funding round on SeedInvest for Ollie Gray stock, with a minimum investment of $1,000 per investor, and a total round size of $1 million. The pre-money valuation is estimated at $5 million. As of today, the total amount raised was $55,096.

What is interesting about investing in Ollie Gray stock is that there are two offering types. Investing less than $20,000 will automatically make you invest under the Regulation CF offering type. If you plan to invest more than $20,000, you must be an accredited investor and invest under the Regulation D offering type.

In case the maximum amount is reached, then the capital will be used for business activities such as product development, advertising and inventory, as well as sales and marketing.

If you believe that innovative, fashionable and functional maternity wear products and accessories are the future of the maternity wear market — or at least a niche market that Ollie Gray can cover with success — then before investing it its stock perform your due diligence and fully understand the risks of private investing via equity crowdfunding.

