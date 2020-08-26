Splunk Earnings: SPLK Stock Jumps 1% Lower on Mixed Q2 Results

Splunk (NASDAQ: SPLK ) earnings for the data search software company’s second quarter of fiscal 2021 have SPLK stock ticking lower after-hours Wednesday. That’s after reporting adjusted losses per share of 33 cents matching Wall Street’s estimate. Unfortunately, its revenue of $491.67 million misses analysts’ estimates of $522.52 million.

Adjusted per-share losses are a negative switch from its adjusted earnings per share of 30 cents in Q2 fiscal 2020.

Revenue for the quarter is sitting 5% lower than the $516.56 million reported in the same period of the year prior.

Operating loss of $239.46 million is 175.6% wider year-over-year than $86.9 million.

The Splunk earnings report also has net loss coming in at $261.32 million.

That’s a 159.1% worse result than its net loss of $100.87 million from the same time last year.

Doug Merritt, president and CEO of Splunk, said the following in its earnings report.

“As organizations continue to adapt to tectonic societal shifts brought on by COVID-19, one thing is constant: the power of data to radically transform business. I’m pleased to see the role Splunk’s Data-to-Everything platform has played in helping our customers drive meaningful insights as they advance into The Data Age to meet the challenges of 2020 and beyond.”

Splunk includes guidance for Q3 fiscal 2021 in its current earnings report. It expects revenue to range from $600 million and $630 million. That will have it missing Wall Street’s revenue estimate of $644.74 million for the period.

SPLK stock was down 1% in after-hours trading on Wednesday.

