At Home Earnings: HOME Stock Falls 11% Despite Beating Q2 Estimates

At Home (NYSE: HOME ) earnings for the home furnishing retailer’s second quarter of fiscal 2021 have HOME stock falling after markets closed on Tuesday. That’s despite its adjusted earnings per share of $1.41 beating out Wall Street’s estimate of $1.31. Its revenue of $515.4 million also comes in above analysts’ estimate of $514.97 million.

Here’s what else is worth mentioning from the most recent At Home earnings report.

Adjusted per-share earnings are up 683.3% from 18 cents during the same period of the year prior.

Revenue for the quarter is sitting 50.5% higher than the $342.32 million reported in the second quarter of fiscal 2020.

Operating income of $125.25 million is a 474.3% increase year-over-year from $21.81 million.

The At Home earnings also have it reporting a net income of $89.42 million.

That’s a 791.5% improvement over the company’s net income of $10.38 million from the same time last year.

Lee Bird, chairman and CEO of At Home, said this about the earnings.

“We delivered the best quarter in the Company’s history in terms of comparable store sales, profitability and free cash flow, as well as our lowest leverage ratio since our IPO. We believe many of the key factors driving our strong performance have continued into the third quarter of fiscal 2020. To that effect, Q3 has started off exceptionally well with quarter-to-date comparable store sales relatively in line with Q2, as we continue to gain market share.”

At Home doesn’t include guidance in its current earnings report. That’s due to the novel coronavirus. Many other companies are withholding outlooks during the pandemic.

HOME stock was down 11.3% after-hours Tuesday but closed out normal trading hours up 22.1%.

