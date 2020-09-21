Bed Bath and Beyond Stores Closing List 2020

Bed Bath and Beyond (NASDAQ: BBBY ) stores are closing in 2020 and InvestorPlace has the full list available.

Here are the 63 stores on the Bed Bath and Beyond closing list in 2020, as collected from USA Today.

1640 Gadsden Highway, Birmingham, Ala.

300 Colonial Promenade Parkway, Alabaster, Ala.

10845 North Tatum Blvd., Phoenix, Ariz.

21640 Valley Blvd., City of Industry, Calif.

39125 Fremont Hub, Fremont, Calif.

6365 Pats Ranch Road, Mira Loma, Calif.

2449 Golden Hill Road, Paso Robles, Calif.

10822 Trinity Parkway, Stockton, Calif.

12410 Amargosa Road, Victorville, Calif.

23901 E. Orchard Road, Aurora, Colo.

4735 29th St., Greeley, Colo.

13 Sugar Hollow Road, Danbury, Conn.

1603 Southeast Road, Farmington, Conn.

1212 Boston Post Road, Milford, Conn.

1914 East Main St., Torrington, Conn.

5803 S US Highway 17/92, Casselberry, Fla.

11470 Pines Blvd., Pembroke Pines, Fla.

10856 SW Village Parkway, Port St. Lucie, Fla.

6680 Douglas Blvd., Douglasville, Ga.

734 East Boughton Road, Bolingbrook, Ill.

2838 North Broadway, Chicago, Ill.

2530 Sycamore Road, DeKalb, Ill.

203 Orland Park Place, Orland Park, Ill.

280 N. Gates Drive, Bloomington, Ind.

6010 West 86th St., Indianapolis, Ind.

8655 N. River Crossing Blvd., Indianapolis, Ind.

2520 East 79th Ave., Merrillville, Ind.

3220 Nicholasville Road, Lexington, Ky.

901 Manhattan Blvd., Harvey, La.

730 Center St., Auburn, Maine

558 N. Frederick Ave., Gaithersburg, Md.

7000 Arundel Mills Circle, Hanover, Md.

2653 N. Salisbury Blvd., Salisbury, Md.

3180 Fairlane Drive, Allen Park, Mich.

8520 North Evanston Ave., Kansas City, Mo.

5040 N. 27th Street, Lincoln, Neb.

4075 Route 9, Howell, N.J.

202 Enterprise Drive, Rockaway, N.J.

40-24 College Point Blvd., Flushing, N.Y.

410 E. 61st St., New York, N.Y.

3349 Monroe Ave., Rochester, N.Y.

2700 Veterans Road West, Staten Island, N.Y.

3597 W Genesee St., Syracuse, N.Y.

21855 Towne Center Drive, Watertown, N.Y.

8241 Concord Mills Blvd., Concord, N.C.

6270 Glenwood Ave., Raleigh, N.C.

2720 Towne Drive, Beavercreek, Ohio

1170 Polaris Parkway, Columbus, Ohio

1230 S. Holland Sylvania Road, Holland, Ohio

1750 Hill Road North, Pickerington, Ohio

719 NW 12th St., Gresham, Ore.

2410 Chemical Road, Plymouth Meeting, Pa.

211 Opry Mills Drive, Nashville, Tenn.

9333 Research Blvd., Austin, Texas

853 Northeast Mall Drive, Hurst, Texas

5752 Highway 6, Missouri City, Texas

7616 Denton Highway, Watauga, Texas

2159 Harris Blvd., Layton, Utah

7142 South Plaza Center Drive, West Jordan, Utah

900 Army Navy Drive, Arlington, Va.

1130 SE Everett Mall Way, Everett, Wash.

172 Retail Commons Parkway, Martinsburg, W.Va.

605 Main St., Brookfield, Wis.

BBBY stock was down 1.6% as of Monday afternoon.

