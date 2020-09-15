Francesca’s Holdings Earnings: FRAN Stock Falls 25% on Q2 Results

Francesca’s Holdings (NASDAQ: FRAN ) earnings for the women’s clothing retailer’s second quarter of 2020 have FRAN stock falling on Tuesday. That comes after reporting diluted losses per share of $5.80 on revenue of $75.72 million.

Diluted losses per share are a massive decline compared to diluted earnings per share of 61 cents.

Revenue for the quarter is sitting 29% lower than the $105.97 million reported in Q2 2019.

Operating loss of $12.75 million is a negative switch year-over-year from an operating income of $1.38 million.

The Francesca’s Holdings earnings report also includes a net loss of $17.16 million.

That’s a major drop from the company’s net income of $1.81 million in the same period of the year prior.

Andrew Clarke, president and CEO of Francesca’s Holdings, said this about the earnings report.

“We are operating within what continues to be an unprecedented and extremely challenging environment. As such, we believe it is in the best interest of our stockholders to explore a variety of potential strategic alternatives. During this review, we will continue to move forward operating the business while maintaining disciplined inventory and cost management.”

Francesca’s Holdings isn’t offering an outlook at this time due to the novel coronavirus. Many companies are choosing to withhold guidance during the pandemic.

FRAN stock was down 25.3% as of Tuesday afternoon.

