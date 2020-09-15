NextEra Energy Stock Split: 10 Things for NEE Stock Investors to Know

NextEra Energy (NYSE: NEE ) has announced a stock split set to take place next month.

Here’s what NEE stock investors need to know about the split.

A four-for-one stock split was approved by the company’s Board of Directors.

This split will take place on Oct. 26, 2020, with each holder of NEE stock receiving three extra shares per share.

The stock will then start trading on the stock-adjusted basis when markets open the following day.

Shareholders of NEE stock must be on record as of Oct. 19, 2020 to receive the extra shares from the stock split.

NextEra Energy says the goal of the stock split is to open its shares up to a broader range of investors.

To go along with the stock split, the company has updated its adjusted earnings per share guidance.

It’s now expecting adjusted EPS for 2020 to range from $2.18 to $2.30 and 2021 adjusted EPS to come in between $2.40 to $2.54.

For 2022, the company expects adjusted per-share earnings of $2.55 to $2.75 and $2.77 to $2.97 for the following year.

Wall Street’s current guidance has it expecting an adjusted EPS of $9.12 in 2020 and $9.88 in 2021.

When taking account for the split, this has analysts looking for adjusted EPS of $2.28 and $2.47 for 2020 and 2021, respectively.

Jim Robo, chairman and CEO of NextEra Energy, said this about the news.

“The market for low-cost renewables continues to rapidly expand, and we believe our best-in-class development skills leave us uniquely positioned to capitalize on these significant investment opportunities.”

NEE stock was up 4.4% as of Tuesday afternoon.

