Snowflake IPO: Why Warren Buffett Is Betting on SNOW

It’s not every day you see Warren Buffett and his flagship investment firm Berkshire Hathaway (BRKB) take a stake in the initial public offering of an up and coming tech company.

In fact, Buffett told CNBC last year that … “In 54 years, I don’t think Berkshire has ever bought a new issue. The idea of saying the best place in the world I could put my money is something where all the selling incentives are there, commissions are higher, the animal spirits are rising, that that’s going to better than 1,000 other things I could buy where there is no similar enthusiasm … just doesn’t make any sense.”

I guess times change.

When the cloud-based data-warehousing company Snowflake plans on going public under the ticker SNOW next week, Berkshire will be at the front of the line, snapping up shares. It’ll be joined by Salesforce.com’s (NYSE: CRM ) venture arm in buying $250 million worth of Snowflake stock. Berkshire will also buy an additional $320 million worth of shares, bringing its total investment in the company to $570 million.

The two Wall Street giants obviously see the explosive investing potential in cloud and data storage services right now, and I agree. In fact, I currently have several cloud plays in my Platinum Growth Club Model Portfolio — all of which boast superior fundamentals.

Snowflake is looking to raise $2.2 billion on a valuation of $12.4 billion, making this potentially one of the largest IPOs of the year.

The company’s cloud data platform allows customers to consolidate data siloed elsewhere into a single stream. It also streamlines how various teams share data internally and externally, making collaboration easy without having to copy data and move it from place to place. The idea is to improve computing and storage efficiency, thereby saving time and money for enterprises.

It’s been a winning formula for the company, which has seen incredible revenue growth of late. Snowflake grew sales 150% during the fiscal year that ended January 31, 2020. More recently, revenue climbed 132.7% over the year that ended July 31.

Margins have also been soaring at Snowflake. The company reported margins of 61.6% for the six months that ended July 31, 2020, up from a rate of 49.4% for the same six-month period a year prior.

To be clear, I don’t recommend IPOs. Personally, I like to wait and see if a company can perform well as a public business and have a chance to prove its fundamental superiority.

And that’s just the case with several of my recommendations in the sector right now.

The reality is businesses across the board are coming to rely on the cloud, and the timing is just right for my stocks.

Looking forward, I expect all my stocks to benefit even further from quarter-end window dressing as major portfolio managers make their portfolios “pretty” by shoring up on fundamentally superior stocks. It’s why I’m looking for the institutional buying pressure to drive my Platinum Growth Club stocks higher.

Finding the Best Stocks

