The Power of a ‘Moneyball’ Approach to Stocks

The coronavirus pandemic knocked the U.S. economy off its feet in the first half of 2020. As you may recall, more than 30 million Americans were unemployed, and the U.S. fell into an official recession.

The good news is that we’re in the midst of a V-shaped economic recovery. In fact, the Atlanta Federal Reserve is now forecasting that GDP will grow a stunning 32% in the third quarter.

The bad news is that this has severely impacted folks’ ability to retire. Millions of Americans who worked hard all their lives, thinking they were covered are now facing a “Retirement Armageddon.”

Northwestern Mutual found that one in five Americans have less than $5,000 saved up for retirement. In addition, 20% of Americans have no retirement savings, while a third of Baby Boomers nearing retirement have $25,000, at most, set aside. And 56% of adults aren’t sure of how much they’ll need for a comfortable retirement.

And, sadly, 46% of Americans plan to work past 65, while 18% of Baby Boomers and 18% of Generation X expect to be in their 70s before they retire. The reality is that most are concerned that they won’t have enough to afford a comfortable retirement, they won’t have enough in Social Security, or won’t have the money to cover pricey healthcare costs.

So if you ever worry about your financial future — especially when the market becomes turbulent — I completely understand . It’s a scary thing to think about if you’re not prepared.

And believe me, I know how it feels … and I also know that it’s possible to turn it around. I certainly didn’t come from wealth. My father was a stone mason, and I was the first in my family to attend college.

But by the time I completed my MBA from Cal State Hayward, I’d discovered “Moneyball” signals that changed everything for me — and for thousands of other investors, too.

In the 40 years that followed my discovery, I hired programmers to take that formula and develop a set of tools called the Portfolio Grader. And I put it to all sorts of exciting uses.

I’m proud to say that my stock system helped make me a millionaire by 30 … achieve the #1 ranking by the prestigious Hulbert Digest for my 20-year performance … and create a money management firm that at one point managed over $3 billion in assets. In 1999, financial researcher Kenneth A. Stern compared my long-term results among those of the founders of Vanguard, Investor Business Daily, Morningstar and Nobel Prize winner Harry Markowitz. In the resulting book, “Secrets of Investment All-Stars,” Stern concluded that my system had made me “the man that beat them all.”

On a personal level, I’ve built a life of luxury and a trust that’s big enough to take care of my family for generations. So, over the last few years, I’ve set off on a new professional journey: attacking the retirement crisis in America head-on.

The types of strategies I use are normally reserved for the rich and well connected, because the other “quant” guys out there tend to get comfortable on Wall Street. Me, I prefer my homes in Palm Beach and Reno, Nevada, and time spent with my family there.

Here Are the Kinds of Results We’ll Be Targeting

Take, for example, Vipshop Holdings (NYSE: VIPS ), which was considered a small-cap stock back in July 2013.

VIPS isn’t so small anymore, at an $11 billion market cap today. But that summer, it looked ideal for my Breakthrough Stocks strategy.

And you can see in the chart below why I was glad I followed that signal to buy VIPS:

From a tiny, less-than-$5 stock, Vipshop rocketed over $25, which resulted in a whopping 751% return for my subscribers.

Note: The Editor hereby discloses that as of the date of this email, the Editor, directly or indirectly, owned the following securities that are the subject of the commentary, analysis, opinions, advice, or recommendations in, or which are otherwise mentioned in, the essay set forth below:

Vipshop Holdings (VIPS)

