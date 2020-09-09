Zoom Video Earnings: The Factors Behind Its Stunning Beat

By this point, you’ve likely at least heard of the go-to online communication platform, Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ: ZM ), which has made it easy for people to interact face-to-face with each other during the pandemic. As Zoom’s userbase has soared under lockdown, so too has the stock.

Source: Michael Vi / Shutterstock.com

As I talked about last week, I was expecting Zoom to post a blowout quarter. And it sure did not disappoint! ZM surged more than 40% after walloping analysts’ earnings estimates for its second quarter in fiscal year 2021.

Zoom reported that revenue soared 355% year-over-year to $663.5 million. That topped analysts’ expectations for revenue of $500.45 million by 32.6%. Company management noted that its “ability to keep people around the world connected” ignited the massive growth in revenue during the quarter — and ultimately led Zoom to increase its full-year outlook.

Second-quarter earnings surged 1,045% year-over-year to $274.8 million, or $0.92 per share, compared to $24 million, or $0.08 per share, in the second quarter of 2020. The analyst community was expecting earnings of $0.45 per share, so Zoom crushed forecasts by a whopping 104.4%.

Zoom also reported that it had 370,200 customers at the end of the quarter, or 458% year-over-year growth. And 988 customers added more than $100,000 to its trailing 12-month revenue, or a 112% year-over-year increase.

Looking forward to the third quarter in fiscal year 2021, Zoom now expects earnings per share between $0.73 and $0.74 and revenue between $685 million and $690 million. That compares to earnings of $0.09 per share and revenue of $166.59 million in the third quarter of 2020. The earnings forecast is also substantially higher than the current consensus estimate, which calls for earnings of $0.35 per share.

For fiscal year 2021, Zoom is looking for earnings per share between $2.40 and $2.47 and revenue between $2.37 billion and $2.39 billion. That represents 585.7% to 605.7% annual earnings growth and 280.6% to 283.8% annual revenue growth.

How to Tell a Financially Strong Stock from a Short-lived “Coronavirus Stock”

While many people still see ZM as a “coronavirus stock,” even before the global pandemic Zoom’s business was booming. In the company’s fourth quarter in fiscal year 2020, revenue soared 78% year-over-year to $188.3 million.

Earnings skyrocketed 1,175% year-over-year to $15.3 million, or $0.05 per share, compared to $1.2 million, or $0.01 per share, in the fourth quarter of 2019. Adjusted earnings per share came in at $0.15, up from $0.04 in the same quarter a year ago, topping analysts’ forecasts for $0.07 per share by a whopping 114.3%.

An important lesson to learn with the incredible profits from Zoom is to focus on financial strength. And, the second-quarter results show that Zoom packs a big punch. This is why it earns the coveted AAA-rating in Portfolio Grader, as it holds an A-rating for its Fundamental Grade, Quantitative Grade and Total Grade.

