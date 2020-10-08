Domino’s Pizza Earnings: DPZ Stock Dives 6% on Earnings Miss

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE: DPZ ) earnings for the pizza chain’s third quarter of 2020 have DPZ stock dipping lower on Thursday. That’s due to its diluted earnings per share of $2.49 missing Wall Street’s estimate of $2.78. However, its revenue of $967.72 million comes in above analysts’ estimates of $952.97 million.

Source: Ken Wolter / Shutterstock.com

Here’s what else is worth noting from the most recent Domino’s Pizza earnings report.

Diluted per-share earnings are up 21.5% from $2.05 in the same period of the year prior.

Revenue for the quarter comes in 17.9% higher than the $820.81 million reported in the third quarter of 2019.

Operating income of $162.18 million is a 13.4% increase year-over-year from $143.03 million.

The Domino’s Pizza earnings report also has net income coming in at $99.13 million.

That’s a 14.8% jump from the company’s net income of $86.37 million from the same time last year.

Ritch Allison, CEO of Domino’s Pizza, said the following in the earnings report.

“I am extremely proud of our global franchisees, operators and corporate teams for their relentless passion and energy as we continue to navigate through the pandemic. Our strong third quarter results once again demonstrated our focus on value, service, quality and innovation to meet customer needs.”

Domino’s Pizza doesn’t include guidance in its earnings report. What it does offer is an update on the novel coronavirus’ effects on its business. It says that less than 300 international stores remain closed due to the pandemic.

DPZ stock was down 6.3% as of Thursday afternoon.

On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article.