General Electric (NYSE:GE) has been a volatile stock in the last month. In the middle of September, GE stock was up 14%. This is at a time when the broader market was struggling. The stock gave up all those gains but made another move higher before it was slapped back by another setback. This setback took the form of a Wells notice that the company received on Sept. 30.

Chief executive officer Larry Culp has done a good job of righting GE’s business. Culp deserves credit for refocusing the company. Today, General Electric is a more streamlined business. But it’s also competing in several sectors that entail a lot of uncertainty and risk. And in their pursuit of growth, I’m not sure if investors are properly factoring in that risk.

What to Make of the Wells Notice?

When I gave an opinion on GE stock in August, I was cautiously optimistic in saying the stock was a hold. At that time, the novel coronavirus was affecting all of its business segments. However, I said, “the company isn’t facing self-inflicted wounds.”

The recent Wells notice GE received isn’t evidence of a recent wound. However, it will be yet another distraction for a company that could stand fewer distractions.

The Wall Street Journal reports, “Federal securities regulators have warned General Electric Co. of a civil-enforcement action over its accounting for a legacy insurance business.”

First, it’s important to put this in perspective. The Securities & Exchange Commission (SEC) opened its investigation of GE over two years ago. The Wells notice is the culmination of that investigation, not the precursor of a new investigation.

This is significant because it doesn’t change GE’s overall narrative. Culp has streamlined the business. However, there was another reason the board hired Culp. And that was to increase investor confidence that the persistent whispers of accounting shenanigans were a thing of the past.

There’s a saying “where there’s smoke, there’s fire.” GE has the opportunity to appeal the ruling via the Wells process. Barring any new revelations, I think these are embers from a previous fire. Which means it’s a nuisance more than anything. And investors seem to agree. After falling on the news, GE stock is up over 2.25% as of this writing.

Where’s the Growth?

The larger question that GE investors should be asking is, where’s the growth? The answer to that question is far less clear. I believe one of the reasons why the stock has been volatile is that investors perceive that GE will get a bump from any stimulus package.

In fact, that narrative (more than a negative reaction to a two-year old investigation) may explain the stock’s recent tumble. It came on the day when President Donald Trump walked away from stimulus negotiations. Of course, in the world we live in, that lasted for all of a few hours. We can’t let the market fall too far now can we?

So now, there is more hope for stimulus and GE stock is climbing again.

GE Stock Is Telling the Same Story for Now

GE stock is making rather large moves, but there’s no real reason for it. Any good news from the $1.6 trillion “stimulus light” plan being proposed (hey it’s not $3 trillion), won’t do much in the short term. And barring any new revelations, the bad news from the Wells notice investors have already priced into the stock.

I like the job that Culp is doing and the Wells notice does nothing to change that viewpoint. But there’s nothing to suggest that the company is going to have growth anytime soon. This is one of those occasions where both statements can be true. And that being the case, GE remains a hold for me.

On the date of publication Chris Markoch did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article.

Chris Markoch is a freelance financial copywriter who has been covering the market for over six years. He has been writing for Investor Place since 2019.