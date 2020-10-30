Home / Stock Picks / Hot Stocks / Hertz Global News: 13 Things to Know as HTZ Stock Gets Kicked Off NYSE

Hertz is now trading on the OTC Bulletin Board

By William White, InvestorPlace Writer Oct 30, 2020, 11:12 am EDT

Hertz Global (OTC:HTZGQ) news for Friday includes the company being delisted from the New York Stock Exchange.

Here’s what investors still interested in Hertz Global need to know about the news.

  • The company is now listing its stock on the OTC Bulletin Board under the stock ticker HTZGQ.
  • This comes after the NYSE determined that HTZ stock was no longer fit to be traded on its exchange.
  • The reason behind this is Hertz Global’s ongoing bankruptcy issues.
  • It initially filed for bankruptcy on May 22, 2020.
  • Hertz Global tried to appeal the delisting decision but the NYSE didn’t change its mind.
  • As a result, this is the first day that the stock is officially no longer trading on the exchange.
