Johnson & Johnson Earnings: JNJ Stock Ticks Lower as Vaccine Trial Pause Overshadows Q3 Beat

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ ) revealed its earnings for third quarter of fiscal year 2020 on Tuesday, but JNJ stock is take a hit due to some other important news.

Source: Alexander Tolstykh / Shutterstock.com

The company reported on Monday evening that it is pausing all trials for its novel coronavirus vaccine candidate due to “an unexplained illness in a study participant.” Johnson and Johnson stated that the person is now being evaluated by the Data Safety Monitoring Board (DSMB), as well as their own set of physicians.

This news is likely going to overshadow the strong quarterly figures for JNJ. However, let’s take a closer look at the Q3 earnings.

Johnson and Johnson reported adjusted earnings per share (EPS) of $2.20 on revenue of $21.08 billion. For comparison, Wall Street was expecting adjusted EPS of $1.98 on revenue of $20.2 billion.

Additionally, here’s what else is worth noting from the Johnson & Johnson Q2 earnings report.

Adjusted per-share earnings are up 3.8% from $2.12 during the same time last year.

Revenue for the quarter comes in 1.7% higher than the $20.73 billion reported in the third quarter of 2019.

The Johnson & Johnson Q3 earnings report also includes a net income of $3.55 billion.

That’s 102.7% better than $1.75 billion from the same period of the year prior.

Alex Gorsky, chairman and CEO of Johnson & Johnson, said this in the JNJ stock report:

“Our third-quarter results reflect solid performance and positive trends across Johnson & Johnson, powered by better-than-expected procedure recovery in Medical Devices, growth in Consumer Health, and continued strength in Pharmaceuticals. I am proud of the relentless passion and Credo-led commitment to patients and customers that our colleagues around the world continue to demonstrate as we boldly fight the COVID-19 pandemic.”

Johnson & Johnson also updated its outlook for 2020 in its Q3 earnings report. It now expects adjusted EPS to range from $7.95 to $8.05. Previous guidance was for adjusted EPS of $7.75 to $7.95 during the year.

Meanwhile, Wall Street is estimating adjusted per-share earnings of $7.89 in FY2020.

JNJ stock was down 2.2% as of Tuesday morning.

On the date of publication, Nick Clarkson did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article.

Nick Clarkson is a Web Editor at InvestorPlace.