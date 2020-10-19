Kaixin Auto Holdings: 5 Things for Potential KXIN Stock Investors to Know

Kaixin Auto Holdings (NASDAQ: KXIN ) stock shares are blasting off on Monday after a strong end to last week.

Source: lumen-digital / Shutterstock.com

The company received a big boost last Wednesday after one JPMorgan analyst upgraded his overall outlook on the Chinese electric vehicle (EV) market. Sure, this helped the likes of Nio (NYSE: NIO ) also see major gains that day. But as one of the premium used car dealerships based in China, Kaixin Auto Holdings also reaped the benefits.

That said, here are a few tidbits that investors and potential investors should know about KXIN stock:

Kaixin was founded in 2015 by Chinese internet company Renren (NYSE: RENN

(NYSE: The company focuses on Audi, BMW, Mercedes-Benz, Land Rover and Porsche.

Many of these premium brands have expanded into the world of electric vehicles.

Kaixin has 14 dealerships across 14 cities in 12 provinces in China.

The company is supported by the quick growth of China’s used car market and its hybrid business model.

Since its inception, Kaixin has moved from the realm of financing into a dealership network that provides a variety of value-added and after-sale services.

KXIN stock was up more than 320% as of Monday morning.

On the date of publication, Nick Clarkson did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article.

Nick Clarkson is a Web Editor at InvestorPlace.