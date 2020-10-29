Kroger Coronavirus Tests: 10 Things to Know About the $25 Rapid Fingerstick Tests

Kroger (NYSE:KR) is offering tests for the novel coronavirus at some of its facilities.
Here’s what to know about the Kroger coronavirus tests.
- The company is currently offering these tests at its pharmacies in California and Michigan.
- It plans to roll out the Rapid Antibody Test to all of its pharmacies in 35 other states as soon as November.
- The coronavirus tests are available to people who think they may have had the virus but aren’t currently showing symptoms.
- Kroger notes that the coronavirus tests are being provided by Whitmire Medical.
- These tests use a blood fingerstick to determine if a person has developed resistance to the novel coronavirus.
- Results from the tests are available within 15 minutes.
- Customers that want to take the test can schedule an appointment at a Kroger pharmacy to do so.
- The number to schedule an appointment for patients in California and Michigan is 1-888-837-8852.
- The tests only cost $25 to take.
- These coronavirus tests make Kroger the first retailer to offer such a service at its pharmacies.
Colleen Lindholz, president of Kroger Health, told WLWT5 the following about the tests.
“Making rapid antibody testing available across our family of pharmacies will not only provide an affordable and convenient testing solution for individuals who want to understand if they have previously been infected with the virus that causes COVID-19, but also help clinicians understand the long-term impacts of COVID-19 and potential public health strategies for fighting the disease.”
On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article.