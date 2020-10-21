Marin Software: 11 Things for Investors to Know About MRIN Stock

Marin Software (NASDAQ: MRIN ) is seeing massive movement on Wednesday despite no new news from the company.

What we do know is that Marin Software is seeing incredibly high levels of trading volume today. As of this writing, over 41 million shares of MRIN stock have changed hands. For comparison, its average daily trading volume is just over 51,000 shares.

With investors eyeing MRIN stock on the surge, here’s what they need to know about Marin Software.

Marin Software is a company that manages ad revenue online.

Its customers include major companies such as Facebook (NASDAQ: FB Nissan (OTCMKTS: NSANY Square (NYSE: SQ

(NASDAQ: (OTCMKTS: (NYSE: MRIN notes that it has helped manage more than $40 billion in ad search for advertisers.

That includes boosting Nissan visits by 25% after taking the car company on as a customer.

The company was founded in 2006 and operates out of its headquarters in San Francisco, Calif.

It went public on March 22, 2013, with an IPO that raised $105 million and valued its shares at $14 each.

MRIN stock last closed out trading at $1.51 per share on Tuesday.

The company’s current market capitalization is $24.2 million.

Marin Software is led by founder, chairman and CEO Chris Lien.

Lien has worked for several banks, as well as other online marketing companies, prior to founding Marin Software.

Other leaders include co-founder and executive vice president of Product and Technology Wister Walcott, as well as CFO Bob Bertz

MRIN stock was up 85.4% as of Wednesday morning.

