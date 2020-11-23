Blink Charging: 10 Things for Potential BLNK Stock Investors to Know About the EV Play

Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK) is taking off on Monday despite the electric vehicle (EV) charging company not making any new announcements.
Blink Charging is seeing exceptionally high trading activity today compared to its normal amount. As of this writing, more than 51 million shares of BLNK stock have changed hands. For comparison, the company’s daily average trading volume is only 6.22 million shares.
Investors taking an interest in Blink Charging will want to know more about the company before diving in. The quick primer below can help with that.
- Blink Charging is a designer, manufacturer, owner, and operator of EV charging stations.
- Its main source of business is its Blink EV charging network.
- The company has thousands of EV charging stations across the U.S.
- It houses these stations at loads of convenient locations, such as airports, hotels, and other locations.
- The company is led by Michael Farkas, the founder, executive chairman and CEO of BLNK.
- Blink Charging was founded in 1998 and joined the Nasdaq in Feb. 2018 under its current tickers.
- Prior to this, the company’s stock was purchasable on the OTC Pink Current Information Marketplace.
- The market capitalization for BLNK stock is currently sitting at $932.24 million.
- Blink Charging expects its business to grow as consumers shift toward EV purchases.
- That includes global EV purchases increasing by 10 million by 2025.
BLNK stock was up 28.9% as of noon Monday and is up 1,448.9% since the start of the year.
On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article.