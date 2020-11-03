Carvana News: Why Insider Buying Is Sending CVNA Stock 2% Higher

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) news for Tuesday includes insider buying sending CVNA stock higher.
Here’s what investors in CVNA stock need to know about the Carvana insider trading news.
- A series of filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) reveal insider buying and selling at the company.
- That includes many executives at Carvana increasing their stake in the company with share purchases.
- Among these is CEO Ernest Garcia, CFO Mark Jenkins, COO Benjamin Huston, Chief Brand Officer Ryan Keeton, Chief Product Officer Daniel Gill, General Counsel vice president Paul Breaux, and vice president of Accounting Stephen Palmer.
- Garcia’s round of buying and selling saw him increase his total number of CNVA shares from 567,034 to 592,847.
- CFO Jenkins increased his amount of CNVA stock owned from 10,834 shares to 34,034 shares.
- Huston’s buying and selling saw them increase shares of the stock from 10,842 shares to 34,042.
- As for Keeton, he bumped his number of CNVA shares owned up from 15,670 to 31,608.
- Chief Product Officer Gill boosted their number of shares in the company up from 9,614 to 30,357.
- The buying and selling also saw Breaux increase their stake in CVNA stock from 9,522 shares to a new total of 29,029 shares.
- Finally, Palmer sold off 59 shares of CVNA stock leaving him with 8,551 shares.
It’s worth noting that this insider buying and selling news for Carvana comes a few days after its most recent earnings report. It’s earning report dropped on Thursday and the earliest day of buying from its executives started that same day.
CVNA stock was up 2.2% as of noon Tuesday.
On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article.