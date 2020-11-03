“The Hollywood Blockbuster Deal” Goes Live Days From Now…

Home / Stock Picks / Hot Stocks / Carvana News: Why Insider Buying Is Sending CVNA Stock 2% Higher

Carvana News: Why Insider Buying Is Sending CVNA Stock 2% Higher

The insider buying comes after a successful Q3

By William White, InvestorPlace Writer Nov 3, 2020, 12:08 pm EST

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) news for Tuesday includes insider buying sending CVNA stock higher.

Image of the Carvana (CVNA) logo in front of one of its car storage buidlings.
Source: Jonathan Weiss / Shutterstock.com

Here’s what investors in CVNA stock need to know about the Carvana insider trading news.

It’s worth noting that this insider buying and selling news for Carvana comes a few days after its most recent earnings report. It’s earning report dropped on Thursday and the earliest day of buying from its executives started that same day.

CVNA stock was up 2.2% as of noon Tuesday.

On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article.

