FireEye News: 13 Things for FEYE Stock Investors to Know Today

FEYE has acquired Respond Software

By William White, InvestorPlace Writer Nov 20, 2020, 10:32 am EST

FireEye (NASDAQ:FEYE) is making waves on Friday following several bits of news about the company boosting FEYE stock.

Here’s all the news that investors in FireEye need to know about the company today.

  • First off, the cybersecurity company announced its acquisition of Respond Software.
  • Respond Software is a cybersecurity investigation and automation company behind the Respond Analyst software.
  • A FireEye news release sets the value of the deal at $186 million in a mix of stock and cash.
  • The company says this acquisition will bring its eXtended Detection and Response to a new range of customers.
  • In a separate news release, FireEye also announced a $400 million strategic investment led by Blackstone (NYSE:BX).
  • Blackstone is teaming up with cybersecurity investment firm ClearSky for the investment.
  • This investment gains the investors newly-created 4.5% Series A Convertible Preferred Stock of FireEye.
  • These are purchased for $1,000 per share and are convertible into normal shares of FEYE stock at a price of $18 per share.
  • FireEye says it plans to use funds from the deal to fuel its acquisition of Respond Software, as well as for other purposes.
  • To go along with this, Blackstone senior managing director Viral Patel is joining FEYE’s Board of Directors.
  • FireEye was also the target of a downgrade from Barclays analyst Saket Kalia.
  • This has the analyst dropping FEYE stock from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating.
  • However, the price target of $17 per share remains intact.

FEYE stock was up 6.7% as of Friday morning.

On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article.

