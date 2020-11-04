“The Hollywood Blockbuster Deal” Goes Live Days From Now…

Lordstown Endurance Truck: 14 Things We Know About the EV Pickup Truck

The truck is set to launch next year

By William White, InvestorPlace Writer Nov 4, 2020, 11:59 am EST

Lordstown Motors (NASDAQ:RIDE) is moving forward with plans to launch an electric vehicle (EV) pick up truck next year called Endurance.

an electric vehicle (EV) at a charging station representing SOLO stock
Source: Alexandru Nika / Shutterstock.com

Here’s what to know about the Lordstown Endurance truck.

  • The Endurance an EV redesigned to have the least moving parts of any pickup truck.
  • That includes the four hub motors in the wheels, which provide it with four-wheel drive.
  • Lordstown Motors says that the lack of moving parts in the vehicle will result in fewer maintenance costs for owners.
  • It will feature a 109 kWh battery that gives it a range of at least 250 miles.
  • The vehicle takes 10 hours to reach 80% charge from 20% charge on a level 2 11kW AC charger.
  • However, it only takes between half an hour to one and a half hours to do the same on a level 3 DC charger.
  • It’s also sporting a peak horsepower of 600 with the ability to reach a top speed of 80 mph.
  • The Lordstown Endurance can seat up to five people and has a towing capacity of 7,500 pounds.
  • The vehicle will have a starting price of $52,500 but customers will be eligible for a $7,500 federal tax credit.
  • Lordstown Motors estimates that the cost of owning an Endurance after five years will only come to $52,000.
  • That’s taking into account the tax credit and an estimated $1,800 in maintenance fees based on 20,000 miles driven each year.
  • For comparison, it estimates the total cost of owning and operating a Ford (NYSE:F) F-150 Lariat 4WD over the same period of time to be $71,178.
  • Lordstown Motors already has $1.4 billion in preorders for the Endurance.
  • It’s also expecting to make 600,000 units of the EV truck per year.

RIDE stock was up 9.7% as of Wednesday morning.

On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article.

