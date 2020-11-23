SUNW Stock: What You Need to Know Before Investing in Sunworks Stock Today

Sunworks (NASDAQ:SUNW) is seeing its stock soar Monday, up more than 25%. But without any recent news or press releases from the solar company, what is behind the rise in SUNW stock?
Even without any recent news, investors should still pay close attention to the California-based solar company. Especially after shareholders rejected a plan to sell Sunworks to Peck Holdings (NASDAQ:PECK) for $14.1 million, the solar firm has been trending higher. Thankfully, InvestorPlace writers have already pulled together a lot of information on SUNW stock.
Importantly, the solar industry has also been incredibly hot in recent weeks. A large reason behind this boom is the election of former Vice President Joe Biden. Upon his inauguration, he has promised to invest $2 trillion in clean energy initiatives. This bodes well for Sunworks which uses solar power for agricultural, industrial, commercial and residential projects across the U.S.
With just a few minutes left in the trading day, SUNW stock is up 26.24%.
On the date of publication, Sarah Smith did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article.
Sarah Smith is a Web Content Producer for InvestorPlace.com.