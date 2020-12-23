Clean Energy Stocks: Why CLNE and FCEL Stock Are Up Big Today

Clean energy stocks are surging this morning in the wake of Congressional funding of a broad set of new renewable energy measures. In particular, Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE) surged nearly 20% this morning and FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) stock was up more than 10%.
Legislation approved late Monday includes a provision advising that the “sense of Congress” is that the Department of Energy must prioritize funding for research to power the country with 100% “clean, renewable, or zero-emission energy sources,” which The Washington Post called “a rare declaration that the nation should be striving toward net-zero carbon emissions.”
One of those sources is renewable natural gas (RNG), which comes from animal, industrial and food waste as opposed to fossil fuels, a decades-long standard. Clean Energy Fuels produces “Redeem,” the market-leading RNG. FuelCell Energy manufactures clean energy fuel cells.
Investors see opportunity in the $35 billion of new funding for renewable technology and energy efficiency in the legislation. Additionally, this legislation should provide a boost to federal energy programs that haven’t seen updates since 2007.
FCEL Stock Benefits From New Global Priorities
In November, Joe Biden won the U.S. presidential election. Biden campaigned on a plan to ensure the U.S. is carbon neutral by 2050, with a 100% clean energy economy. The federal government looks ready to spend $1.7 trillion on clean energy initiatives and infrastructure over the next 10 years.
Also in November, the International Energy Agency (IEA) released a report forecasting that renewable energy deployment is set to surge by 50% over the next five years. The IEA report predicts the cost of hydrogen could drop by 30% over the next decade.
Then, United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres called for a global halt to investment in coal burning power plants. The UN is pushing toward a carbon neutral future with a 2050 target.
Clean energy stocks in general saw gains from this series of announcements.
Clean Energy: A Hypergrowth Sector
Last week, InvestorPlace analyst Luke Lango featured clean energy stocks as the next big hypergrowth investment. “In the midst of a global clean energy revolution wherein essentially every country in the world is aggressively working to cut carbon emissions,” he wrote.
He named CLNE stock — along with Hyliion (NYSE:HYLN) — as two stocks to watch as Wall Street wakes up and realizes the enormous potential of this emerging industry.
