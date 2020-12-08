Home / Stock Picks / Hot Stocks / CRIS Stock News: Why Biotech Stock Curis Is Going Gangbusters

By William White, InvestorPlace Writer Dec 8, 2020, 9:59 am EST

Curis (NASDAQ:CRIS) stock is taking off on Tuesday following news of positive data from a Phase 1 clinical trial.

A news release from CRIS pinpoints the positive stock movement to preliminary results from its dose-escalation study of CA-4948. CA-4948 is a novel, small molecule IRAK4 kinase inhibitor used to treat patients with acute myeloid leukemia (AML) or high-risk myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS).

According to the news release, CA-4948 has been successful in reducing marrow blast reductions in six patients. Of these six a total of two patients saw a marrow complete response. This had their blast count dropping from 23% to 1% and 11% to 2% following treatment.

It’s also worth noting that six of the seven patients taking part in the Curis study are keeping with it. That’s a positive sign as the Phase 1 study is seeking to determine appropriate dose levels of CA-4948 for a planned Phase 2 study.

James Dentzer, president and CEO of Curis, said this about the news boosting CRIS stock higher today.

“We are highly encouraged by the breadth of clinical activity with CA-4948 seen with this early data, especially as this study is both monotherapy and in a late line, relapsed/refractory population. Historically, monotherapy studies in AML and MDS have proven underwhelming; monotherapy studies in a relapsed/refractory setting have been especially challenging.”

Curis plans to announce additional data from the Phase 1 study in the second half of 2021.

CRIS stock was up 399.7% as of Tuesday morning.

