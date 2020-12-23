Top SPAC Merger News This Week: Porch.com, Butterfly Network, Ouster and More Spicy SPACs

It may be a short week with Christmas just around the corner but that doesn’t mean there’s a lack of SPAC merger news to discuss.
Special purpose acquisition companies (SPAC) are still hot news as more companies choose mergers with them as a way to go public this year. That continues to hold true into the next to last week of 2020 with four companies announcing SPAC merger plans.
Let’s take a closer look at the latest SPAC merger news from InvestorPlace this week.
No. 1: Porch.com SPAC Merger News
SPAC: PropTech Acquisition (NASDAQ:PTAC)
Private Company: Porch.com
Investors in PTAC stock got good news this week when it was announced that a SPAC merger will take Proch.com public. Follow this link for more details.
No. 2: Butterfly Network SPAC Merger News
SPAC: Longview Capital (NYSE:LGVW)
Private Company: Butterfly Network
This SPAC merger will have Butterfly Network going public in the first quarter of 2021 and trading under the BFLY stock ticker. Interested investors can learn more here.
No. 3: Ouster SPAC News
SPAC: Colonnade Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:CLA)
Private Company: Ouster
Lidar company Ouster is planning to go public in the first half of 2021 thanks to a SPAC merger with CLA. Investors can click this link for all the details.
No. 4: NeuroRx SPAC Merger News
SPAC: Big Rock Partners (NASDAQ:BRPA)
Private Company: NeuroRx
Big Rock Partners will be taking NeuroRx public after sitting on the market since 2017 looking for a SPAC merger target. Those interested can follow this link to learn more.
On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article.