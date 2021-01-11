11 Things to Know About ‘Sophia’ and Hanson Robotics Plan to Mass Produce Humanoids by 2022

Hanson Robotics, the company behind viral internet android Sohpia, is preparing to send out more robots this year.
Here’s everything worth noting about Sophia and the company’s robot future.
- Sophia was unveiled in 2016 and gained viral status online due to how realistic she acts and looks.
- The robot is the creation of David Hanson, the founder and CEO of Hanson Robotics.
- He says that the company is preparing to release thousands of robots this year as the novel coronavirus pandemic continues.
- Hanson believes that robots will see a boom during the pandemic as people search for social interaction during isolation.
- To go along with that, Sophia’s creator also says that the robots can have uses in other fields, such as airlines of healthcare.
- This has Hanson Robotics planning to launch four different models of robots this year to meet those needs.
- That includes Grace, which is an android designed for use in the healthcare sector.
- Interest in robots was already rising ahead of the pandemic with global sales of professional service robots reaching $11.2 billion from 2018 to 2019.
- If Hanson is right about his coronavirus predictions, then the world really might see more and more robots roll out this year.
- Hanson has been a long-time supporter of a robot future.
- In a 2018 paper, he claimed that humans will begin marrying lifelike robots by the year 2045.
While Hanson Robotics is a private company, there are other public robotics companies worth taking a look at. Check out these other articles from InvestorPlace for potential investing opportunities.
On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article.