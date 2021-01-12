Home / Today's Market / CTRM Stock Alert: 12 Things to Know About Castor Maritime as Shares Soar

CTRM is up on a direct offering

By William White, InvestorPlace Writer Jan 12, 2021, 10:41 am EST

Castor Maritime (NASDAQ:CTRM) stock is on the rise Tuesday as the company completes a direct offering of its shares to institutional investors.

Here’s everything investors need to know about Castor Maritime and CTRM stock today.

  • The company has completed a direct offering of its shares that was announced late last week.
  • This has it selling 137 million shares of CTRM stock to investors at a price of 19 cents per share.
  • The direct offering also includes warrants that are exercisable at 19 cents each.
  • These warrants can be exercised immediately and expire five years after their issue date.
  • Castor Maritime notes that the offering has the company gaining about $26 million in gross proceeds.
  • The company’s focus is on international shipping with its own dry bulk vessels.
  • It targets medium-term charters and focuses on several dry goods, such as coal or grains.
  • CTRM’s bulk fleet is made up of six vessels and the company is looking to expand with the acquisition of more ships.
  • Castor Maritime is still a fairly new company having only been founded in 2017.
  • The company is led by Petros Panagiotidis, who is the founder, chairman, CEO, and CFO of CTRM.
  • CTRM is experiencing heavy trading today with more than 261 million shares changing hands.
  • To put that in perspective, the company’s daily average trading volume is 34.79 million shares.

CTRM stock was up 21.7% as of Tuesday morning.

On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article.

