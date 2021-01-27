DDD Stock Alert: The Breakthrough That Has 3D Systems Stock Shooting Higher Today

3D Systems (NYSE:DDD) stock is soaring higher on Wednesday after revealing plans to invest in 3D printing for solid-organ scaffolds.
3D Systems says that it’s been working alongside United Therapeutics Corporation (NASDAQ:UTHR) to develop 3D printing methods for medical purposes. DDD notes that it wants to further develop this work and has plans to commercialize it.
According to a news release, 3D Systems and United Therapeutics Corporation reached this after developing lung scaffolds in 2020. The process they created allows for rapid manufacturing of lung scaffolds that can be grafted onto already living tissue.
3D Systems points out that this success means more than just creating lung scaffolds. It also opens the company up to creating devices for bioprinting in other areas of the body as well. That means it can expand its printing efforts to meet a wide range of needs in the field.
Chuck Hull, co-founder, executive vice president and CTO of 3D Systems, said this about the news boosting DDD stock higher today.
“Over the last years as bioprinting and regenerative medicine have evolved, we’ve seen a growing need to place cells at high-resolution in a nurturing matrix to produce complex tissues. Precise 3D printing with hydrogels, followed by perfusion of cells into the printed scaffold is the best way to achieve this, and we are thankful our work with United Therapeutics has given us the opportunity to advance and perfect this technology.”
DDD stock was up 15.3% as of Wednesday morning.
On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article.