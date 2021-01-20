Home / Today's Market / ELCR Stock: 9 Things to Know About EV Play Electric Car Company Today

Investors a boosting a company that hasn't been active in years

By William White, InvestorPlace Writer Jan 20, 2021, 2:19 pm EST

Electric Car Company (OTCMKTS:ELCR) stock is on the rise Wednesday with heavy trading despite a lack of news concerning the company.

Even without news, shares of ELCR stock are soaring higher on heavy trading. As of this writing, more than 2.5 billion shares of the stock have changed hands. For comparison, the stock’s daily average trading volume is roughly 153 million shares.

While we don’t know why shares of Electric Car Company are up today, we can at least take a look at what it does. Or at least what it might do. Get ready for a wild ride.

  • Gary Jr Spaniak serves as the president, CEO, CFO, COO, treasurer, and director of the company.
  • The only member of the leadership team that we could find is Lisa Catterson, who’s the president of Imperial Coachworks.
  • It’s also worth noting that the company’s LinkedIn and Twitter profiles are mostly bare.
  • To go along with this, the website listed on its LinkedIn appears to have been taken over and turned into a blog by someone else.

ELCR stock was up 196.2% as of Wednesday afternoon.

On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article.

