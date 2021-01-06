GHSI Stock: 11 Things for Investors to Know About Guardion Health Sciences

Guardion Health Sciences (NASDAQ:GHSI) is seeing a massive spike in its stock on Wednesday despite a lack of news concerning the company.
The increase in GHSI stock comes alongside heavy trading of the shares. Currently, more than 172 million shares of the stock have change hands this morning. For some perspective, the stock’s daily average trading volume is about 12.45 million shares.
With eyes on GHSI stock, now’s the perfect time for investors to take a look at what the company has to offer.
- Guardion Health Sciences is a company based out of San Diego, Calif., with a focus on developing nutrition, medical food, and medical devices.
- Chief among its targets is the ocular health market.
- The first medical food released by the company was Lumega-Z.
- This is a food that has been used clinically since 2012 to help restore lost vision.
- It has been shown to be effective at restoring vision in those suffering from early loss due to macular degeneration.
- One thing that investors will want to note is that medical food is not the same as a drug.
- Instead, it’s a supplement designed for the dietary needs of patients suffering from specific diseases.
- Guardion Health Sciences also makes the MapcatSF.
- This is a device that measures the macular pigment on a patient’s eyes.
- The loss of this pigment is what can lead to early vision loss.
- It’s also what the company seeks to restore with Lumega-Z.
GHSI stock was up 51.8% as of Wednesday morning.
On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article.