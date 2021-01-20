Home / Today's Market / INUV Stock Alert: 13 Things to Know About AI Play Inuvo

INUV has been holding direct stock offerings lately

By William White, InvestorPlace Writer Jan 20, 2021, 9:58 am EST

Inuvo (NYSEAMERICAN:INUV) stock is on the rise Wednesday and we have everything investors need to know about the artificial intelligence (AI) company.

  • To start off with, the recent increase in shares comes after the company announced new direct offerings of INUV stock.
  • The first offering was announced last Thursday and just closed up on Tuesday.
  • This saw the company sell 13,333,334 shares of its stock for 60 cents each to raise $8 million.
  • Then, just today, the company announced another direct offering for INUV stock.
  • This has it selling 5,681,817 shares at $1.10 each to raise a total of $6.25 million.
  • That direct offering is set to close on Friday.
  • Inuvo is an AI company that makes use of machine learning to offer ad campaigns to customers.
  • Its IntentKey platform is able to associate “ideas, emotions, places, people and objects” in a way similar to the human brain.
  • This allows the company to better target possible customers that might be missed with a normal ad campaign.
  • Inuvo was founded in October 1987 and went public the following year in August.
  • The company is led by Richard Howe, who joined its Board of Directors in 2008.
  • Howe has plenty of experience in marketing having previously worked for Axciom Corporation (NASDAQ:ACXM) and other marketing companies.
  • Inuvo’s current market capitalization is sitting at $222.93 million.

INUV stock was up 45.2% as of Wednesday morning and is up 348.9% since the start of the year.

On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article.

