OBLN Stock: 12 Things to Know About the ReShape-Obalon Merger as Shares Balloon Higher

The merger will see OBLN stock changing to RSLS stock

By William White, InvestorPlace Writer Jan 20, 2021, 11:41 am EST

Obalon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OBLN) stock is skyrocketing on Wednesday after announcing merger plans with ReShape Lifesciences (OTCMKTS:RSLS).

Here’s everything investors in OBLM stock and RSLS stock need to know about the ReShape-Obalon merger.

  • An all-stock merger will have the two companies combining with RSLS shareholders owning a majority of the new company.
  • This will also see Obalon Therapeutics renamed to ReShape Lifesciences and the OBLN stock ticker changed to RSLS.
  • This will have the shares of RSLS stock trading on the Nasdaq Exchange.
  • To go along with this, the current directors and executives at ReShape Lifesciences will serve as leaders of the combined company.
  • The merger agreement already has unanimous support from both companies’ Boards of Directors.
  • Obalon Therapeutics and ReShape Lifesciences still need to complete customary closing conditions before the deal is complete.
  • That includes getting approval from holders of OBLN stock and RSLS stock, as well as from regulators.
  • The companies don’t provide a period for when they expect the merger to close.
  • Obalon Therapeutics and ReShape Lifesciences both focus on weight loss products.
  • OBLN’s leading product is a weight loss balloon.
  • This comes in the form of capsules that patients swallow that then inflate in their stomachs.
  • The balloons keep the person from eating too much and promote healthy eating habits to help them lose weight.

OBLN stock was up 301.9% and RSLS stock was up 25% as of Wednesday morning.

On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article.

