Sharecare SPAC Merger: 13 Things to Know About FCAC Stock and the Digital Wellness Company

The merger could be announced this week

By William White, InvestorPlace Writer Jan 27, 2021, 10:54 am EST

Sharecare is reportedly on its way to the public market via a merger with special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) Falcon Capital Acquisition (NASDAQ:FCAC).

Here’s what potential investors in FCAC stock need to know about the Sharecare SPAC merger news.

  • According to a recent report from Reuters, Sharecare and Falcon Capital Acquisition will merge to create a combined company worth almost $4 billion.
  • The report claims that before the merger goes through, Sharecare plans to acquire Doc.ai.
  • This is an artificial intelligence (AI) startup that operates in the healthcare sector.
  • Sources close to the matter are remaining private due to the confidential nature of the talks.
  • Sharecare is a digital wellness company founded in 2012.
  • Its founder is Jeff Arnold, who also founded the WebMD website.
  • The company employs more than 2,400 people and has partnerships with several major players in the healthcare field.
  • Falcon Capital Acquisition is a blank check company created to take another company public via merger.
  • The company joined the stock market in September with a $345 million initial public offering (IPO).
  • It has the backing of investment banker Alan Mnuchin.
  • Mnuchin is the brother of former U.S. Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin.
  • It’s unclear if a Sharecare SPAC merger deal will be announced.
  • However, sources say that so long as the deal doesn’t fall through, it could get an official announcement as early as this week.

FCAC stock was up 1.7% as of Wednesday morning.

On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article.

