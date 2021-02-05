Little-known BSQUARE (NASDAQ:BSQR) is off to the races on Friday, gaining more than 100% in intraday trading. But without any clear company news, what is behind the move in BSQR stock? And what else do you need to know about the company?
To start, investors should make sure they understand what the company is all about. Essentially, it bills itself as an expert in intelligent devices and systems. With growing interest in the internet of things (IOT), perhaps its specialty area is behind the rise.
As you consider that, here is what else you need to know about BSQR stock:
- BSQUARE calls Seattle, Washington its home and has been in operation since 1994.
- In addition to its operations in the United States, the company says it also has a presence in the United Kingdom.
- Broadly, it wants to help its customers build the next generation of intelligent devices.
- Why? It believes these systems will make people more productive and enhance quality of life.
- Additionally, BSQUARE thinks intelligent devices and systems reduce demand on natural planetary resources.
- Investors should note that there are two avenues BSQUARE uses to fulfill its company goals.
- The first is selling internet of things licenses to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs).
- The second is through designing and deploying IOT systems for its customers.
- Some of the specific solutions it offers include its B2IQ Imaging and Recovery tool, which helps manage the operating system image of a Windows-based device.
- Another solution is its B2IQ Edge to Cloud Suite. This is a collection of software components to help connect edge devices.
- Overall, BSQUARE provides these solutions in North America, Europe and Asia.
The Bottom Line on BSQR Stock
It is not entirely clear what has BSQR stock on the move today. In fact, the company has not shared any press releases since November 2020.
So what should you do right now? Clearly, there is a reason investors are excited about BSQUARE. More than 100 million shares have traded hands today, compared to an average trading volume of just 130,000 shares. This means you should be cautious and continue to do your own research. While companies involved in the internet of things are certainly attractive, the situation here is rather speculative.
On the date of publication, Sarah Smith did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article.
Sarah Smith is a Web Content Producer with InvestorPlace.com.