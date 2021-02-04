IBIO Stock: 5 Things for Investors to Know About iBio Today as Shares Zoom Higher

Ibio (NYSEAMERICAN:IBIO) stock is on the rise Thursday despite a lack of news coming out that would result in the movement today.
To go along with the rising price in IBIO stock is heavy trading of its shares. This has more than 40 million shares of the stock changing hands as of this writing. That’s quite the boost over the stock’s daily average trading volume of 14.94 million shares.
With that in mind, here are some basics to know about iBio.
- Ibio is a biologics company with a focus on developing “therapeutics, vaccines, and products for research & bioprocessing applications.”
- Among its efforts are plans to develop a vaccine for the novel coronavirus.
- The company completed preclinical studies in 2020 and plans to move forward with further development of the vaccine.
- Ibio also has several other treatments in development but they are still in the preclinical stage.
- It’s also working on a vaccine to treat classical swine fever in animals.
IBIO stock was up 13.8% as of Thursday morning.
On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article.